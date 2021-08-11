Bianca Andreescu wins her debut in Montreal

Andreescu took a three-set win 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 over Britain’s Harriet Dart, thus exacting revenge. The failure of his compatriot Laila Fernandez.

Dart stunned a young Quebec in the first round who was hoping to face Andreescu in a 100% Canadian match.

Ontarians began to defend his nickname, which was acquired in 2019 in Toronto, successfully on the main court at the IGA Stadium. She overcame an early break in the third set to finally defeat her opponent.

Andreescu hasn’t seen any action since June 30, but he hasn’t shown up on occasion. The 21-year-old diversified his shots well and lost Dart’s balance to quickly earn three breaks.

The Briton regained her composure in the second set, and began to position the ball better, causing Andreescu to fall back. The Canadian tried several risky shots and began making several costly mistakes.

I tried something different for two or three points and it was an important moment. She started playing well and putting in more balls. I noticed I was attacking her second serve a lot and something changed in her game. I really want to start the match strong and finish the same way so I don’t have to play those three long rounds. Quote from:Bianca Andreescu

the Rain de Flushing Meadows In 2019 she regained her composure in time for the third commitment to make her way to the round of 16, where she will face the duel winner between Tunisia’s Anas Jabeur (No. 13) and Russia’s Daria Kasatkina.

I’m proud of how tight my grip was after the second round. I really think a little break in the rain helped me because I had more time to focus. I think when things have changed. Thank God All smiles, said the Canadian.

Carol Chow Storms of the Past

Unlike her compatriot Rebecca Marino the day before, Canada’s Carol Gao caused no surprises at the National Bank Open.

Zhao lost in two sets of 2-6, 3-6 at the hands of Spaniard Sarah Soribes Tormo in her first match of the tournament. Ontarian ranks 291st in the world, far from its competition, 48th.

She had more confidence in the important moments. There were several close matches, especially in the first set, and only a few points made the difference. You make better decisions when it matters. Quote from:Carol Chow

Combined with Mélodie Collard, Zhao will now be able to focus on the doubles tournament. The Maple Leaf duo qualified for the second round on Monday and will soon meet Chilean fourth seed Alexa Guarachi and American Desirae Krawczyk.

Coco Goff with ease

American Coco Gauff won her first-round match in Montreal. The 17-year-old, ranked 25th in the world rankings, beat Anastasia Sevastova (63rd) of Latvia 6-1 6-4 in just 66 minutes.

Gauff took four breaks on nine occasions, saving the only break she gave. While serving, she won 76% of the points with her first ball and 57% with her second.

The game started well and forced her to make unintended mistakes. She raised her level in the second set and started pushing me back. I, in turn, made more unintended mistakes. When I fell back during the break, I realized I had to stop shooting at small targets and focus instead on the big spaces. He allowed me to win the second round , expressed by Gough.

Gauff will have Russia’s Anastasia Potapova (95th place) as his next contender.

In the other matches of the day, American Sloane Stephens (62), who reached the final in Montreal in 2018, beat Ukrainian Dayana Yastremska (50th) 6-4, 1-6, 6-4, while Britain’s Johanna Konta (41) benefited from the victory. Shuai Zhang confiscated in China.

Other results of the day:

The second turn Katerina Senyakova (Czechoslovakia) Garbiñe Muguruza (ESP / no 5) 6-2, 0-6, 6-3

6-2, 0-6, 6-3 Petra Kvitova (CZE / no 7) Pat Fiona Ferro (France) 6-4, 6-4