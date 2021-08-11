Brian May criticizes Eric Clapton for his stance on COVID-19

Queen guitarist Brian May has been harshly criticized by Eric Clapton, who recently said he reserves the right to refuse to perform at venues that require proof of vaccination. A position that Brian May links to the anti-vaccine rhetoric.

Alexandre Vinault

“Anti-vaccines, I’m sorry, but they’re stupid [traduction libre de fruitcakes, en argot britannique]He said in an interview with the London Daily independent. There is a lot of evidence proving the effectiveness of vaccination. ”

PHOTO FRANÇOIS ROY, press archives Eric Clapton

Quinn’s guitarist believes that vaccines in general have been shown to be safe. He says, “There will always be side effects for all the medications we take, but to spread those vaccines is part of a conspiracy to kill people, I’m sorry, that falls into the category of stupidity for me.”

the magazine rolling rock It is reported that in July, after the British Prime Minister announced that proof of vaccination was needed to attend concerts in England, Eric Clapton announced that he would not perform on stage where this kind of “discrimination” would be performed. He even reserved the right to cancel these concerts.

Eric Clapton has long been critical of vaccination and hygiene measures. This spring, he publicly shared his “disastrous” experiences with the AstraZeneca vaccine, and listed the side effects he experienced. He also performed Stand up and deliver, a song considered “anti-containment” written by Van Morrison, at the end of 2020.