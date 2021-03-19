Biden announced reaching the goal of 100 million injections Friday

(Washington) The United States will surpass President Joe Biden’s goal of 100 million injections during his first 100 days in office on Friday, more than a month ago.

France Media

At 58H On the day of my term, we will have reached my goal of 100 million injections, the Democratic President announced Thursday, in reference to his electoral promise.

“We are far ahead of our schedule, but there is still a long way to go,” he added. It is time for optimism, but we must not calm down. ”

2.4 million vaccines per day

The vaccination rate in the United States has accelerated dramatically in recent weeks.

It currently stands at 2.4 million doses per day on average, down from just under a million when the Democrat took office on January 20.

In this context, it seems realistic to think of doubling the initial target of 200 million vaccines during the first 100 days of Biden.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC), nearly 30% of Americans over the age of 18 have received at least one dose. This number rises to over 65% for Americans ages 65 and over.

Once in power, some Republicans mocked Joe Biden’s goal, which they considered too weak.

Three vaccines are now authorized in the United States: the Johnson & Johnson vaccine (only one dose is required per person) and those for the Pfizer / BioNTech Alliance and Moderna (two doses).

The United States has already issued enough orders to receive enough doses by the end of May to immunize all American adults.