Trump’s pet Republican rage doesn’t rule out challenging him in 2024

Republican-elected Liz Cheney, who is investigating how Donald Trump is trying to nullify the 2020 election, has not ruled out challenging the former US president in the 2024 presidential election.

• Read also: America adrift

• Read also: Four films that predicted Trump

• Read also: Supreme Court burials challenge Trump’s immigration order

“The most important thing to do is protect the country from Donald Trump,” she said in an interview broadcast on ABC Sunday, declaring that she “[prendrait] A decision in 2024 shortly.”

The 55-year-old elected heads the parliamentary committee that accuses the billionaire Republican of being at the center of an “attempted coup” because he sought to stay in power after losing to Joe Biden.

“A dangerous man like Donald Trump can never again find himself near the Oval Office,” said Liz Cheney, asserting that the Republican Party “cannot stay” at a new inauguration for the former real estate mogul.

“Those who believe in Republican principles and ideals have a responsibility to try to get the party back on the right track,” said the parliamentarian, daughter of former Bush’s younger vice president Dick Cheney.

Donald Trump, who maintains significant influence over the Republican Party, is publicly courting a new nomination, with some media outlets saying it could be announced by the end of the month.