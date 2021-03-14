Biden turns to FEMA to help manage the migrant children’s crisis

(Wilmington) The Biden administration is turning to the Federal Emergency Situations Agency (FEMA) to help manage and care for record numbers of unaccompanied migrant children who are flowing into the US by crossing the border illegally with Mexico.

Darlene Superville

News agency

The Federal Security Minister said Saturday that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will help the government over the next three months to safely receive, house and transport children who arrive at the southwestern border into the United States alone, without a parent or other adult. Interior, Alejandro Mayuras.

Government data shows a growing crisis at the border as hundreds of children illegally enter the United States from Mexico every day and are detained.

The US Department of Homeland Security is expected to process and transfer unaccompanied minor children to the Department of Health and Human Services within three days so that they can be placed with a parent who is already living in the United States. Immigration issue can be resolved.

But more and more children are being held for longer in border patrol facilities that were not designed with their care in mind, as long-term shelters run by the Department of Health and Human Services do not have the capacity to accommodate them. Children are arrested every day at rates much higher than the US Department of Health and Human Services can handle in order to hand them over to parents or caregivers.

Alejandro Mayorcas said the Federal Emergency Management Agency is working with the Department of Health and Human Services “to examine all options available to rapidly increase the material capacity for adequate housing.”

“Our goal is to ensure that unaccompanied children are transferred to social services as quickly as possible, in accordance with legal requirements and in the best interests of the children,” said Alejandro Mayurcas.

During a record influx of unaccompanied minors in 2014, the Obama administration also turned to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to help coordinate the response at the government level. During this crisis, the Federal Emergency Management Agency helped establish temporary shelters and stations on the military bases.

President Joe Biden ended the Trump-era practice of deporting children of immigrants who cross the border on their own, but supported the deportation of immigrant families and unmarried adults.

While the Trump administration has tried to deter immigrants from entering the United States, many believe they have a better chance now that Joe Biden is president.

There are increasing reports of parents sending their children across borders on their own during their stay in Mexico or Central America.