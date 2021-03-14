NHL match summary for March 13, 2021, including the Islanders’ eighth successive win

Saturday, March 13, 2021. 9:19 PM

(Update : Sunday 14th March 2021 12:59 a.m.)

Newark, New Jersey – Kiefer Bellows scored his first two goals of the season and the New York Islanders came from behind to defeat the New Jersey Devils 3-2 on Saturday.

Bellows, who was playing his first National Hockey League game since February 18th, hit the goal early in the third inning and gave his team the lead minutes later.

Oliver Wahlstrom found the back of the net once and Simon Varlamov made a 26-ball save to help the islanders claim their eighth successive win. They have scored at least 1 point in their last 11 matches (10-0-1).

The islanders’ winning streak is the longest since they won 10 consecutive matches last year. The team record is 15, it was set in 1982.

Pavel Zacha and Jean Cocanin responded in favor of the Demons, who had lost for the 10th consecutive time at their home turf. Mackenzie Blackwood discontinued 26 tablets.

The Islanders also trailed 2-1 in the third period, Bellows accepted a pass from Matthew Berzal to beat Blackwood. Then he cut into the net to put his team ahead.

# 716 for Ovi

Alex Ovechkin laid the needle and the Washington Capitals held on to defeat the Philadelphia Flyers 5-4.

With his goal number 716 in the NHL, Ovechkin came close to Phil Esposito and finished sixth in history.

The Russian striker fired a powerful shot in the wrist that stole Carter Hart’s vigilance in the power game. His goal was 39 in 61 games against the Flyers.

Carl Hagelin scored one goal and one assist, as Nick Jensen, Daniel Sprung and Nick Dodd added a goal for the Capitals, who had won eight of their last nine matches.

Nolan Patrick, James Van Rimsdijk, Shane Gustespier and Claude Giroud provided the answer for the Flyers, who have lost four of their last five matches and have been swept away in three games against the Capitals this week.

Ilya Samsonov saved 28 balls in front of the capitals cage. Hart came after Brian Elliott allowed three goals from seven shots.

The victory of lightning in public places

Tampa Bay Lightning played in front of the crowd for the first time this season, raising their Stanley Cup champions to the rooftop and defeating the Nashville Predators 6-3.

Predators 3 – Lightning 6

Tyler Johnson had one goal, one pass in lightning. Alex Kilorn, Bryden Point, Blake Coleman and Matthew Joseph also scored goals, with Eric Sirnak getting assists.

Andrei Vasilevskiy has stopped 28 shots for his seventeenth win in the NHL this season.

Eric Howla, Alexander Carrier, with his first goal of his career in the National Hockey League, and Jakov Trenin pulled the strings for the Predator teams, who have been 1-5-1 in their last seven matches. Becca Rain saved 21 balls.

In front of a crowd of 3,800, the maximum permitted, Lightning raised their flag to the Amalie Heights Arena and gave themselves a 3-0 lead.

Johnson opened the scoring at 6:55 p.m. on the first term and Joseph doubled his lead before the first break. Kilorn added a goal for Lightning in the third minute of the second half.

Barkov pulls out his claws

Alexander Barkov scored twice and assists, helping the Florida Panthers to a 4–2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks.

Black Hawks 2 – Leopards 4

Carter Verhagy added a goal and a assist.

Frank Vatrano has also scored and created Anthony Doclear assists for Florida, unbeaten in their last three matches.

Doclear was returning to the match after missing six matches with a lower body injury.

Only Brandon Hagel and Adam Bookfest defeated Sergey Bobrovsky, who had saved 31 times.

The Panthers were pushed by goals by Barkov, Verheige and Vatrano at 4:33, in the second half.

All of them earned the campaign’s tenth network.

Among the 4,721 fans was Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores with his family.

Cypress loss, tenth in a row

Casey Desmith brought back 24 pucks and the Pittsburgh Penguins locked down the Buffalo Sabers 3–0.

This was DeSmith’s second shutdown to Sabers and the fifth of his career. He repelled 26 shots in the 5–0 win over Cypress on 14 March 2019.

Jake Guentzel opened the scoring with 3:23 left in the second half. Evgeny Malkin set the schedule for the strong player’s goal, increasing his streak to seven by at least one point.

Sydney Crosby and Mark Jankowski added an empty net for the Penguins, which swept that short series against the Saber. Pittsburgh’s forces scored their fourth consecutive victory.

Carter Hutton blocked 31 shots from the Sebers, who suffered a 10th straight loss and were suspended for the fifth time this season. They have scored two goals or fewer in seven of their last eight matches.

The Buffalo team has the fourth worst streak in history and the longest since the 2014-15 season

Werenski ends the debate in overtime

Zach Verensky scored at 4:55 in overtime and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Dallas Stars 4-3 on Saturday.

Stars 3 – Blue Jackets 4 (Lengthen)

Werenski scored the first goal since January 23.

Max Domy provided a goal and assist, backed by goals from Cam Atkinson and Nick Folinho.

Co-partner Jack Ruslovitch helped Columbus halt his winning streak of three-defeats.

With 27 saves, Elvis Merzlekens was beaten by Andrew Kogliano, Andre Sekira and Denis Guryanov.

Jake Utinger has stopped 22 shots for the Stars, who have lost seven of the last nine matches.

Only one penalty kick was awarded midway through the third game, Emil Bemstrom missed a penalty.

Jimmy Ben had dropped it in the previous streak.

The Golden Knights conquer the Blues with ease

Mark Stone scored twice and the Vegas Golden Knights easily beat the St. Louis Blues 5-1.

Golden Knights 5 – Al Blues 1

Shea Theodore, Max Pasciuretti and Alex Tosh have also scored for the Golden Knights, who have not defeated the Blues in the organization in their last 11 games since 2017.

Marc-Andre Florey, who was initially No. 15 in the Golden Knights’ last 16 matches, has made 34 saves.

Phil Hoso blocked 21 balls for the Blues. Samuel Bliss Florey has been denied the 66th lockdown in his career.

Theodore scored his first goal since January 22 in his first shot of the match. Stone doubled the Golden Knights’ lead after about 38 minutes.

After Bliss accepted a pass from Vladimir Tarasenko to fill the gap, Pasuretti allowed his team to walk away.

Myers unravels the deadlock and counteracts the Canucks

Tyler Myers broke the deadlock in the third half and the Vancouver Canucks beat Edmonton Oilers 2–1.

Bo Horvat opened the scoring for Canucks, and pushed the puck into the net with a power game in the second frame.

Oilers’ striker Leon Dresett also used the strength of play to equalize. It was his 16th goal in this campaign.

Oilers goalkeeper Mikko Koskinen saved 26 balls. His Canox counterpart Thatcher Demco fired 34 rounds out of 35 that were aimed at him.

The loss ended a four-game winning streak for Oilers, who fell to third in the Northern Division after the Winnipeg Jets beat Toronto Maple Leaves earlier in the evening.

The Canucks have won five rounds of their last seven matches, but still find themselves penultimate in the division.

Kane continues his momentum

Evander Kane flashed the red light for the third game in a row as San Jose Sharks beat Anaheim Ducks 3-1.

Kane continued his streak of success when he opened the scoring in the seventh minute of play, as he crossed the ice before defeating goalkeeper Ryan Miller.

Kevin Labank and Dylan Gambrel also scored for the Sharks, who had their first three consecutive wins this season.

Martin Jones knocked 26 pucks into the net for San Jose, who beat the Ducks 9-1 in goals in the last two games.

Max Jones was the only one to find the back of the net for the duck, which sits in the last portion of the western section.

Miller finished the match with 30 assists. Anaheim have lost their last three matches and have been 2-5-3 in their last 10 matches.