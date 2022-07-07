Biden’s director of communications resigns

The White House announced Wednesday that Joe Biden’s director of communications, an early supporter of the US president, is leaving his post soon, in a marked four-month departure from the perilous midterm elections.

The US executive said Kingbein of Joe Biden’s campaign, who was then director of communications for Democratic President Kate Bedingfield, would leave the White House at the end of July “to spend more time with her husband and young children.”

Ron Klein, Joe Biden’s chief of staff, praised, “Without Kate Bedingfield’s talent and perseverance, Donald Trump might still be in the White House.” And it will continue to play a critical role in advancing Biden’s agenda from the outside.

Resignations within the White House are not unusual for a midterm. But the departure of this believer from among the believers in the democratic leader comes at a time when many American media are talking about the existence of a defect in the executive body.

The White House has not announced who will defend the unpopular Joe Biden, who has been increasingly attacked by the progressive camp for his impotence in the face of federal abolition of the right to abortion and a series of mourning shootings for America.