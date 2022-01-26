Big disappointment in CH

When the possibility of restaurants reopening at 50% of their capacity began spreading in Quebec, Montreal Canadians were hoping to take advantage of the same green light to welcome 10,500 people to their meetings at the Bell Center.

However, the decision to limit the number of spectators to 500 spectators had the effect of a crushing blow to members of the organization, including Vice President of Sports and Entertainment Group CH, France Marguerite Bellanger.

When she called me tonight, the first response was: ‘Vivid disappointment,’ said journalist Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports on Tuesday evening during the ‘La mise en échau’ segment on the programme. GC. The Bell Center is much larger than all the theaters and performance halls that can be found anywhere in Quebec. at 50% capacity [sans la limite de 500 spectateurs]Nobody will cry.

Note that the Canadians haven’t played at the Bell Center since December 16 when they faced the Philadelphia Flyers. That evening, CH closed the doors of its runway at the last minute, in compliance with guidance from Public Health. Many supporters did not act for nothing and were forced to return home empty-handed.

The next three Habs matches will be played behind closed doors. Starting February 7, Canadians will be able to play in front of a maximum of 500 fans at the Bell Center.

Additionally, Renaud Lavoie explains why CH must be inspired by the Minnesota Wild philosophy in order to build a competitive team. Watch his full clip in the video above.