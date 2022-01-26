Female entrepreneurship: 110 companies on the list

There are a total of 110 women-led companies with a turnover of more than five million dollars a year in the third issue of the magazine’s list The first in the business It was unveiled on Wednesday. This year, it is the large number of budding entrepreneurs who stand out.

“There are still quite a few gender statistics on women’s entrepreneurship,” editor-in-chief Deborah Levy said in a press release. The list, which is given as an enumeration rather than as a classification, is not exhaustive. However, it allows “to measure the increasing contribution of women to Quebec’s economy,” Ms. Levy believes.

37 new companies have been added this year, in a sign of the growing interest. Léger collected and analyzed the data.

At the top are 15 companies doing business in excess of $50 million annually in this third edition of the list. Lg2 enters the group significantly. “Our hope is that women, through their inclusive and benevolent leadership, will transform the world of business and ensure the sustainable growth of local businesses,” said Penelope Fournier, chairperson of the Canadian agency’s Montreal chapter.

Cook It, which specializes in ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat meals, also fall into this category. These companies are also surrounded by Aliments Asta, Nationex, Trudeau, Germain Hôtels and Biron Groupe Santé, led by Caroline Biron who has made herself known to Quebecers during the pandemic through COVID-19 screening tests.

Twenty companies have also been added to the category of medium-sized companies with annual turnover between 10 and 50 million dollars, and another 14 companies are in the category of “living forces”, small and medium-sized companies with annual turnovers between 5 and 10 million dollars.

A place for the next generation

This year, 53% of the next generation of women entrepreneurs came and took over an existing business. This is the case of Anne-Marie Trudeau, President and General Manager of Trudeau, Julie Roy, President and CEO of Roy, Penelope Fournier at LG2 and Zara Emmanuel Fellaini, which has taken over the next generation of the Envelope concept.

According to the data disclosed The first in the business39% of women leaders are between 45 and 54 years old. Sixteen regions of Quebec are represented in the census, which is evidence that many of them are active outside of Montreal. Indicating that they are not all in the more traditionally “female” fields, 14% of companies come from the manufacturing sector and 11% in architecture, engineering and construction.

