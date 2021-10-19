Big dump of Apple’s new MacBook Pro

Today’s Apple event is undoubtedly an event New 14″ and 16″ MacBook Pro laptops With powerful M1 Pro and M1 Max system chips.

System Chip (SoC – system on a chipThe M1 Pro delivers impressive performance with lower power consumption thanks to the integrated chassis. The M1 Pro and M1 Max processor provides up to 70% better performance compared to the original M1 chip. The M1 Pro graphics card is 2 times faster than the M1, while the M1 Max is up to 4 times faster than the M1.

The M1 Pro chip provides up to 200GB/s of memory bandwidth and supports up to 32GB of unified memory. The M1 Max super chip delivers up to 400GB/s of memory bandwidth — nearly twice that of the M1 Pro and nearly six times that of the M1 — and includes up to 64GB of unified memory.

Connected to a power outlet or battery power, the two laptops have the same power level.

An apple With the M1 Max system chip, the new MacBook Pro supports up to 4 external displays, compared to just one for the original MacBook Pro M1.

Other features include:

16-core Neural Engine to accelerate on-device machine learning and improve camera performance.

A new display engine drives multiple external monitors (while the original MacBook Pro M1 only supported one).

Additional integrated Thunderbolt 4 controllers provide more I/O bandwidth.

Apple’s custom image signal processor, along with the Neural Engine, uses computer video to improve image quality for clearer videos and more natural skin tone on the built-in camera.

Better security with Apple’s latest Secure Enclave technology, hardware-verified secure boot, and runtime anti-exploit technologies.

Among the disappearances, the Touch Bar disappears at the top of the keyboard and is replaced by the classic keys.

All Apple apps for Mac are optimized to run locally on Apple’s system chips, which have more than 10,000 global apps and plug-ins available. Existing Mac apps not yet updated for the M1s will work seamlessly with Apple’s Rosetta 2 technology, and users can also run iPhone and iPad apps directly on the Mac.

Prices and availability

New MacBook Pro models with the M1 Pro and M1 Max can be ordered today at apple.com/ca/store and in the Apple Store app. They will begin shipping to customers and will be available at Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Resellers beginning Tuesday, October 26.

The new 14-inch MacBook Pro model starts at CAD 2,499 and CAD 2,309 for education; The 16-inch MacBook Pro model starts at CAD 3,149 and CAD 2,899 for tuition.