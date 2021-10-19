Gallagher instead of Coffield?

After three games this season, the Montreal Canadiens are still looking for their first win.

According to the “Time Out” podcast hosts, this is largely due to Bleu-Blanc-Rouge’s lack of offensive production.

“Attack shouldn’t be an issue this year,” said Louis Gann, noting in particular the productivity shortfalls of Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield.

“It’s the offense that has disappointed the team since the start of the season, whether in Power play or five against five,” the TVA Sports host added as part of the latest podcast. To listen here:

Looking at the numbers, it’s hard not to agree with Louis Jean. CH scored only three goals in as many matches and failed in all eleven attempts with another player on the ice.

To return to Suzuki and Coffield, Alexandre Piccard believes that the two young men should be separated.

“We don’t necessarily need to keep them together,” said the former National League defender. Early in the season, it may be time to try other combinations. [Brendan] Gallagher is on the third line now. We know what he will give each evening. It would be possible to put him in Coffield’s place.”

However, there is only a negative at the start of the Canadian season. The hosts were delighted to see striker Jonathan Drouin off to an excellent start to the season.

The one who missed most of last season due to anxiety and insomnia has scored two goals in three games so far in 2021-22.

“He’s having a good start to the season. He has nice chemistry with [Christian] Dvorak et al [Josh] Anderson. You could tell he’s confident and light on his skis. I would also say he is the best striker in the Canadians. “It’s really nice to see him go and I hope it continues for him,” said Alexandre Piccard.

Sainte-Flanelle will try to end its streak of failures on Tuesday night, when San Jose Sharks visits the Bell Center.