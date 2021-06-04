Big traffic obstructions are expected this weekend

Mobilité Montréal said Thursday that many sectors of the capital will be avoided this weekend. Significant closure will be on Interstate 40, on the Honoré Mercier Bridge and in the Ville-Marie Tunnel.

The Honoré-Mercier Bridge will be completely closed towards Kahnawake. So traffic will be performed against the flow on the section of the bridge towards Montreal, saving one lane in each direction. By default, the Airlie Street entrance will be blocked. These measures will be in effect from 2 a.m. on Saturday until 5 a.m. on Monday.

Card provided by the Ministry of Transport Obstacles around the Honoré-Mercier Bridge over the weekend of June 4

Regarding the same infrastructure, the ramp to Route 138 East, coming from Châteauguay, will be completely closed from 9pm on Saturday to 9am on Sunday. Motorists can turn across the ramp onto Route 132, and turn in the opposite direction at Old Malone Road.

Several obstacles can also be expected in the Turkot interchange, from 10pm on Friday to 5am on Monday. Interstate 15 North between Exit 63 and the entrance to Edouard Montpetit Street will be completely closed.

Card provided by the Ministry of Transport Obstacles at Turkot Junction during the weekend of June 4

The default close will be in effect on the exchanger. The ramp from Highway 20 East to Highway 15 North, the ramp from Highway 136 West to Highway 15 North, the Saint Jack Street entrance, and the Sherbrooke Street entrance will not be accessible.

From 11:59 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday, Interstate 40 will be completely closed between Exit 71 and the entrance to Boulevard Saint-Michel. A detour can be done via the service road on Boulevard Crémazie.

Card provided by the Ministry of Transport Obstacles on the A40 motorway during the weekend of June 4

Motorists will also have to deal with entrance closures on the urban highway, specifically the entrances to Interstate 15, Acadia/Saint Laurent Streets and Saint Hubert Street.

Route 136 will also be completely closed in the Ville-Marie Tunnel between the Atwater Avenue exit and the Notre-Dame and de la Cathédrale entrances, between 10pm on Friday and 5am on Monday. Motorists can turn through the streets of Saint-Jacques and the cathedral.