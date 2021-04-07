(TORONTO) Canada will miss two of the top three singles players in the Billie Jean King Cup play-off against Serbia this month.

The Canadian Press

Ontarian Bianca Andreescu is the sixth player in the world and Eugenie Bouchard is 120e Rank, they are not part of the Canadian team.

Andreescu injured her foot in the Miami Open final on Saturday, while Bouchard has not played since March 16.

Leila Annie Fernandez from Laval, ranked 72e Therefore, the center in the WTA ranking wants to be the highest-ranked Canadian player for this match that will take place on 16-17 April on the hard deck of Eibar Sports Hall in Kraljevo, Serbia.

Photo Patrick Hamilton, Agence France-Presse Layla Annie Fernandez

The 18-year-old won her first WTA Tour title last month in Monterrey, Mexico.

In his most recent appearance with the Canadian national team, Fernandez was stunned last year in Switzerland when he took Belinda Bencic’s scale with a 3-1 loss.

Fernandes Vancouver will be assisted by Rebecca Marino, Torontoian, Sharon Fishman and Carol Gao.

Serbia has one player in Top 100 In singles, Nina Stojanovic is 85 years olde Ring.

The Billie Jean King Cup is the new name for the Fed Cup.

Canada’s victory over Serbia would see them qualify for next year’s Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers for a chance in the 2022 Finals. The loss would send them to Group A in the Americas.