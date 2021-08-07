American golfer Nelly Korda wins Olympic title

Korda, the youngest daughter of former Czech tennis player Petr Korda, won a total of 267 (-17). His sister Jessica finished 15th at -9. Korda impersonated fellow countryman Xander ScHotele crowned in the men’s team a few days ago.

The 23-year-old led the tournament from start to finish having awarded 67 in the first round and an impressive 62 on day two.

I called my dad very quickly. I didn’t even have time to look at my phone, for sure I will have many messages! Emotions overwhelm me now Korda exclaimed after his last run.

I knew this tournament was going to be tough and very competitive. Lid (Ko) made several good shots to keep the score tight. It was a fight. Quote from:Nelly Korda, Olympic golf champion

New Zealand’s Lydia Ko (-16) and Japan’s Moon Inami (-16) tied for second place. Inami eventually took him to the extra hole to get his hands on the money. ko ends in bronze.

Regular Championship for Canadians

The Canadians had a more difficult tournament.

Brooke Henderson played her best run of the last day to finish at -4. She signed a 67 (-4) card to finish 29th.

It’s good to end this tour. Glad I got so many sparrows, I needed them. The experience is more enjoyable. I am happy to be an Olympic athlete for the second time and I hope to be in better shape in three years in Paris This is Henderson.

It was different from not having supporters. At the same time, it is a chance to be on this platform and represent your country. I tried to take advantage of it. Quote from:Brooke Henderson, place 29e

Canadian Brooke Henderson READ COVID-19: Canada comes to help Manitoba Photo: afp via getty Images / YOSHI IWAMOTO

Teammate Alina Sharp (75) had a more difficult day and finished at +5 at 49th place.

It’s a bit frustrating. I’m tired and feel it today. My pulse was lazy. I still played four rounds in the Olympic tournament and represented Canada. I must see the positive Added a slightly annoyed Sharpe.

The International Golf Association moved ahead of the round to 6:30 a.m. local time in an effort to finish that last round before a tropical storm made the game too dangerous.

It started raining when Henderson and Sharpe completed their rounds. The match was stopped after less than an hour due to the approaching occurrence of a severe thunderstorm.