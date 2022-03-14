Biology: definition and role of the life sciences

Biology: Etymology and simple definition in French

The term “biology” was created from two Greek words: bios, “life,” and logos, “science.”

What is an organism?

Organisms or organisms have extremes A variety of shape and size.

In addition toa legH, they could be the animals (jellyfish, mouse, dolphin, etc.), the plants (oak, mimosa, oleander, etc.), Microorganisms (Bacteria, plankton, etc.).

Cells that will be studied under the microscope by biologists © Freepik



Who is the founding father of biology?

John the Baptist Lamarck (1744-1829), a French scientist close to the philosophers of the Enlightenment, invented the name biology to designate the science of living things. At the same time, the German scientist Gottfried Reinhold Triveranos (1776-1837) also depicts the word biology, on the other side of the Rhine.

Treviranus and Lamarck are considered the founding fathers of biology. Specifically, scientists who study biology are called biologists.

What is the purpose of biology?

From the beginning, biologists Lamarck and Triveranos attributed a dual purpose to biology.

The purpose of biology is:

Discover the universal laws that make life possible as a general fact

Paint a picture of its diversity and history

Biology: Evolution to Today

Since Lamarck and Triveranus, biology has developed a lot. Today there Two different and complementary visions from biology.

The strict view of biology reduces it to the behavior of organisms, whether taken in isolation from their environment or in relation to their environment.

The broad view of biology proposes the complete study of living organisms, including All life sciences. This is the prevailing opinion today among biologists and the general public.

A botanist examining a leaf © Freepik



What are the different sciences or biology topics?

Includes biology Several sciences that study living organisms.

Here are some of the major disciplines in biology: