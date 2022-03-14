Tom Brady is already out of retirement!

Shift: Tom Brady announced Sunday night that he will be returning to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next season.

The 44-year-old midfielder said he retired from professional football on February 1.

“Over the past two months, I’ve realized that my place is always on the field, not in the stands,” he wrote. That time will come. But it is not now. I love my teammates and I love my family who support me. They made everything possible. I will be back for my 23rd season. [C’est une] unfinished business.”

Brady has a contract valid in 2022. He should receive $10.4 million.

On the top

If he had announced his retirement at the end of the 2021 season, Brady would have shown no signs of slowing down. He actually hit 5,316 yards and 43 touchdowns by air, and suffered 12 interceptions. He finished second in the league’s Most Valuable Player award behind Aaron Rodgers.

This title he won three times during his illustrious career. He’s also at the top of all-time in the NFL with 84,520 passing yards, 624 touchdowns, and 7,263 missions completed.

Brady has also won seven Vince Lombardi titles, including six with the New England Patriots. He had added one with the “Bucs” in his first year with the Florida club in 2021.