BMW owned by Paul Walker was auctioned off

Fans of “Fast & Furious” definitely know him. the actor Paul Walker Who is camping Brian O’Connor In Saga he died in November 2013 in a violent car accident. His BMW was auctioned off Bring a trailer, (American website), more than 7 years since the tragedy. it’s a Motor1.com Who informs about the information. The car in question is the BMW M1. This ultra-rare model will be part of a semi-official “very young” series. According to the news site, there are only 10 copies.

Offers have already risen to $ 390,000

The car features an all-leather interior with special BBS tires. The odometer displays 7,000 km and its body is an M1 Procar. Note that this is a model modified by a German dealer to make a real racing car, a racing car. Auctions have already arrived $ 390K. Which is not surprising given the notoriously underrated superstar this car belongs to. The rarity of this model may also explain the enthusiasm about this auction which is scheduled to end at 1is being February 2021.

A very violent accident

As a reminder, Paul Walker was not in a BMW M1 when the accident occurred on November 30, 2013. He was on the passenger side of a car. Porsche Carrera GT Led by his friend Roger Wheels. Like the actor, he died at the scene. The unfortunate man sustained several skull fractures that caused his brain to explode. Meanwhile, the actor succumbed to the combined effects of trauma, thermal injuries, and multiple fractures of the collar, jaw, ribs, and arm bones.