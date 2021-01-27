Andrew Cope scored two goals, one into a blank net, and set up two goals for the winners who cleared the delay 3-1 in the first half. Adam Lowry added one goal and two assists. Paul Stastini, with a goal and an assist, and Matteo Periolt completed the score.

Conor Helboick saved 22 caps in the win for the Jets that retaliated after losing 4-3 to the Oilers less than a second before Sunday’s end.

Conor MacDavid, Leon Dracitel, Adam Larson, and Ryan Nugent Hopkins responded about Eaters. Darnell Nurse has been a partner in three successes.

Mikko Koskinen blocked 27 of the 32 pucks that were targeting him in front of the Oilers’ network.

Gates coach Paul Morris found himself behind the bench in the National Hockey League 1607 match of the season. Adel Arbor fourth place in history.

Pierre-Luc Dubois did not participate in the meeting, which is being handled by the Columbus Blue Jackets at the Gates on Saturday.

Mitch Marner gives victory to Leafs

In Calgary, they defeated the Toronto Maple Leaves Flames 4-3.

It was Mitch Marner who scored the winning goal less than eight minutes before the end.

Marner also added an assist in an Aston Matthews goal, raising his record to two goals and four assists in his last four matches.

Frederick Andersen stopped 23 of the 26 rounds.

The Flames will fly to Montreal where they will face Al Kindi Thursday night in the first game of the season at the Bell Center.