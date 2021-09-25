Boarding schools: Canadian bishops apologize | Boarding Schools: Discovering the Macabre in Kamloops

We take this opportunity to assure the indigenous peoples of this country that we are aware of the suffering that boarding schools have experienced. [pour Autochtones] form Canada Catholic bishops say.

We are aware of the grave abuses committed by some members of our Catholic community: physical, psychological, emotional, spiritual, cultural and sexual. Quote from:Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops

The CECCCanadian Conference of Catholic Bishops It also announces that an indigenous delegation, including residential school survivors, elders, educators and youth, will meet Pope Francis in Rome next December.

On this occasion, the Pope will be able to listen to the members of the delegation with a view to renewing relations between the Church and the indigenous peoples, Together, we walk the path of hope in the years to come .

A First Nations delegation will meet Pope Francis at the Vatican in December. Photo: AP / Domenico Stinellis

In addition, Catholic bishops are obliged to Working with the Holy See and our Indigenous partners on the possibility of the Pope’s pastoral visit to Canada as part of this healing journey .

The CECCCanadian Conference of Catholic Bishops promises to Raise funds in every region of the country to support locally identified initiatives with Indigenous partners To support the healing of First Nations.

Canadian bishops also undertake to make available the documents and archives that It will help memorialize those buried in unknown graves On the territory of the former boarding schools.

Expect apologies from all sides

Friday’s apology is the first by the Catholic Church in Canada in the case of boarding schools.

Last June, the church claimed that responsibility rests with the parishes and monks it runs, not the institution itself.

However, it was responsible for operating more than 70% of Aboriginal boarding schools in Canada, according to the Association of Aboriginal Residential School Survivors, with more than 150,000 First Nations, Inuit, or distracted children interned, from more than 100 years ago.

The United, Anglican, and Presbyterian churches also operated boarding schools. In 1998, the United Church formally apologized for its role in running boarding schools in Canada. The Catholic Church, for its part, has remained silent.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in June lobbied the Catholic Church to apologize, even if it had to.

Before we have to judge the Catholic Church, I hope religious leaders understand that it is best to do it in partnership and agreement. Quote from:Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Survivors and Indigenous leaders also demanded that the church formally apologize. Residential School Survivors Association Executive Director Angela White spoke about biggest mistake For the indigenous population through the management of boarding schools by the Catholic Church.

Hundreds of Aboriginal Children’s Graves Discovered

Last May, the remains of 215 children were found buried at the site of a former Indian residential school in Kamloops, British Columbia.

In June, the Aboriginal community of Lower Kootenay in British Columbia also revealed the discovery of 182 unmarked graves near a former residential school.

Other First Nations have discovered unknown graves in Canada. This sparked a wave of indignation across the country, but also elsewhere in the world.

Fifteen Canadian lawyers have asked the International Criminal Court to investigate whether there is a crime against humanity in this case.

For its part, global organizations such as Amnesty International and the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights have called for thorough investigations to be carried out in all boarding schools in Canada, for fear of discovering more unknown graves.