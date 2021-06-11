Border reopening | Valerie Blunt is impatient to welcome tourists

The mayor of Montreal would like to see Canada’s international borders begin to reopen as the health situation continues to improve in the capital.

Phillip Facilitator Lessard

Journalism

“Obviously, reopening the borders, I see that with a very positive eye,” Valerie Plante said Friday afternoon, during a conference in front of the Montreal Chamber of Commerce (CCMM). “I have the impression that we are going to fill all the boxes,” with vaccination, the emergence of the vaccination passport and the number of cases decreasing.

The mayor has repeatedly stressed in her speech that “Montreal is doing well,” but acknowledged that the hotel sector and, more broadly, tourism remain stable.

“If we had tourists, that would definitely give these sectors an incredible helping hand,” she said. For my part, there is always a desire to reopen – obviously, when the situation allows. ”

The president of the Chamber of Commerce pleaded before her in favor of easing the rules.

“We, in Montreal, want the business community to open up,” said Michel Leblanc.