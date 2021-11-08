Bouchard is way ahead of Laplante

More than half of the ballot boxes are now counted. André Bouchard, head of the André Bouchard team, leads the race for mayor. It has more than 6,900 votes before the outgoing mayor, Alain Laplante, of the Alain Laplante team.

At this point in the evening, Mrs. Bouchard had received 64% of the vote against Mr. Laplante’s 33.7%. From the start of the count, the trend has been the same: Mrs. Bouchard maintained a solid lead over her opponent.

On the county side, EAB candidates advance in ten of the city’s twelve sectors. Ian Langlois is currently the only member of the upcoming Alain Laplante cast. Independent consultant Patricia Poisson leads in her area.

Andrée Bouchard’s team met at Auberge le National, located in Vieux-Saint-Jean. A few dozen people gathered there. The atmosphere is festive.

Ms Bouchard said she was very pleased with the initial results. “I have many candidates in advance. I need a strong mandate both in the town hall and with my candidates in the provinces”, confirms André Bouchard, team leader André Bouchard. Even if she presents herself as a unitary person, it indicates that she needs a majority in the municipal council.

The Alain Laplante team holds its meeting in La Boîte. However, the media is not accepted..