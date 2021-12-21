Bounedjah and Tebboune’s predictions – video

The Algerian national football team has not yet qualified for the 2022 World Cup, but they did. strong chances to go. It will play the qualifiers next March, in a home and away match against an opponent to be determined by the next lottery.

The Greens will avoid the four selections that appear in the African top five in the FIFA rankings: Tunisia, Senegal, Morocco and Nigeria. It can be located in Egypt, Mali, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Cameroon or Ghana.

Many believe anyway that they will make a trip to Qatar in November next year, for what will be Algeria’s fifth participation in the world’s biggest football competition, after 1982, 1986, 2010 and 2014 where they first arrived. 8eConclusion.

Bounedjah raises the bar

Algeria in ascending curve With his first team, the African defending champion, who was undefeated in 33 matches, and his second team, who had just won the Arab Cup in Qatar.

Upon their return from Doha, the President of the Republic received the new heroes as usual. During the ceremony, Abdel Majid Tebboune spoke with some of the players, and among the topics raised, of course, was the upcoming World Cup.

In a video clip published by the Presidency of the Republic on social media, we see the President of the State discussing with striker Baghdad Bounedjah, attacking midfielder Youssef Bellili and coach Majid Bougherra.

Their words are very audible. The President of the Republic hopes that the Greens will qualify for the second round in the world. Baghdad Bounedjah sets higher standards. “God willing, we will go to the quarter-finals and even the semi-finals,” the Qatari club Al-Sadd striker replied.

In 2014, Algeria was eliminated at 8e World Cup final, after Germany, the future world champion.