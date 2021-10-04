Brady gives an update on his relationship with Belichick

The long-awaited embrace between Tom Brady and Bill Belichick lasted only a split second on Sunday night to mark the Prodigal Son’s encounter with the New England Patriots in Foxboro.

However, the somewhat chilly moment was offset by a long discussion away from the cameras, in the locker room of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, after Brady’s narrow 19-17 win.

According to the entire football world, the relationship between Brady and Belichick has deteriorated in recent years, but this private conversation seems to testify to the great mutual respect that the two Bates dynasty architects have for each other despite their differences. .

For his comeback, which he described as “emotional,” Brady also wanted to make things right.

Our professional relationship goes back more than 20 years. He was the one who got me out. We had a private chat after the match. It was and will always be very special. A lot has been said about our relationship, but nothing I hear is true. “It does not reflect my personal feelings,” he said.

The two were hugely successful, winning the Super Bowl no fewer than six times.

Brady even used his time in his old house to set another record. He passed the New Orleans Saints Drew Press with 80,560 yards. Brees’ mark was 80,358 yards.

