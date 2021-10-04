Battlefield 2042 beta pre-downloaded, when is the download on PlayStation, Xbox and PC? – Break Flip

With Battlefield 2042’s open beta approaching, Electronic Arts announced that players can pre-download it soon.

Just over a month from the release Battlefield 2042 Players will soon be able to get the game thanks to the open beta. In the FAQ posted on the game’s official website, Electronic Arts . revealed Date and time of the open beta pre-download.

So players will be able to start Pre-download the Battlefield 2042 beta starting Tuesday, October 5 at 9am. (French time).

When is Battlefield 2042 Open Beta pre-downloaded?

Players will be able to Pre-download the Battlefield 2042 beta starting Tuesday, October 5 at 9am. (in french time)Source). However, not all players will be able to access it at the same time. Early access players (via pre-order or EA Play membership) will be able to play starting October 6. For other players, it will be necessary to wait until October 8. The open beta for all will end on October 9th.

During this open beta, players will have access to Battlefield 2042’s Conquest mode as well as to the orbital map. Four different specialists will be available to allow players to learn about the game’s chapters.

Reminder Battlefield 2042 will be available on November 19, 2021 On PlayStation (PS4 / PS5), Xbox (One and Series X / S) as well as on PC.