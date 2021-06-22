Brazil: Bolsonaro loses his temper in front of ‘dirty’ press

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro went out of his way at a press conference on Monday, telling a journalist to “shut it down” and calling “shit” Globo Group, the country’s largest media conglomerate.

You are bastards. You are doing rotten journalism, which is pointless. You are destroying the Brazilian family, the Brazilian religion,” he shouted beside him, to a Globo TV journalist who asked him a question about wearing a mask, after a military ceremony in Guaratingueta, in the state of São Paulo (Southeast). ).

The journalist mentioned in particular that he has been fined in several Brazilian states for participating in rallies without a protective mask.

“I go where I want as I want, okay? If you don’t want to wear a mask, don’t wear a mask,” he continued, before suddenly taking it off, he continued.

“Here you go, you can put this in the TV news: I don’t wear a mask in Guaratingueta!” Are you happy now? The far-right leader, who has continued to attack the media, especially the Globo group, since starting his term in January 2019, shouted.

Globo, it’s bad journalism (…) Those who watch (this channel) are victims of misinformation. You should be ashamed of yourself.

The Globo Group responded in a statement: “The president will not ban or limit the work of the press because of outcry or bigotry.”

The Brazilian president also criticized CNN Brazil, which he said “praised” the anti-Bolsonaro protests that brought together thousands of people in all major Brazilian cities on Saturday.

This is not the first time Jair Bolsonaro has frightened journalists. “I want to shut your mouth with fists,” he replied in August 2020 to a reporter for the daily O Globo, questioning him about rumors of suspicious payments on his wife Michelle’s account.

In January 2020, he said reporters were an “endangered species”.