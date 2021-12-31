Brendan McKay’s first World Cup victory

The 24-year-old Albertan climbed to the top of the standings with his third round that earned him 97 points. He beat American Alex Ferreira, who finished second with 94.80 points.

I’ve been trying to skate constantly and I’m glad I succeeded in my three races. It feels really special to win my first home win McKay confirms in a press release.

British Columbian Simon Dartois took the bronze after scoring 94.40 the last time he was on the track. Also in the final, Albertan Noah Bowman finished the podium with a score of 90.20.

It’s incredible, drop D’Artois. It was tough all day with the cold, but I’m so happy to complete all three runs and get back on the podium.

Mackay had won the bronze medal earlier in December at the World Cup in Copper Mountain, Colo.

On the women’s side, Ontarian Rachel Karker took the bronze. It was the 90.20 score he got on his last touchdown that allowed him to hit the podium.

I knew I had to do my best in the last round, says Karker. I’m so excited, it’s just the beginning and I can’t wait for the next event.

China’s Gu Eiling Elaine (95.20) and American Hannah Faulhaber (92.80) won gold and silver, while Canadians Amy Fraser (74.80) and Cassie Sharp (25, 40) finished sixth and seventh, respectively.

A second half-pipe event will take place on Saturday in Calgary.