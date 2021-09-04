Brent Lakatos, Canadian flag bearer at the closing ceremony

The Canadian Paralympic Committee (CPC) selected the 41-year-old wheelchair runner on Friday, the day after he performs in 800m T53 Which again ended with a silver medal.

It is a great honor. There are big names in athletics who have carried the flag, including Chantal Petit Clerc, so I am honored to be among these great athletes. He indicated in a short video clip.

Sprint specialist, Lakatos begins his Japanese adventure He finished an astonishing second last Saturday in the 5000m T54. Remember that before the Games, the man with the great record did not set the lowest podium at a distance of more than 800 meters at the Paralympics or the world.

Brent Lakatos wins silver in the 5,000m Photo: Radio Canada

Dorval Sports Bar continued its momentum with more silver medals at 400m T53, Sunday, as wellAt 100 meters T53, Wednesday. Lakatos also stopped during qualifying for 1500m T53 / 54, Monday.

Lakatos’ booming harvest in the Japanese capital has allowed him to cement his place among the Canadian gaming legends.

He now has 11 Paralympic medals and is one of the few maple leaf representatives to cross the decade. Eight athletes before him have reached this important mark. Swimmer Aurelie Rivard also joined this select group in Tokyo.

Fourth Silver Medal for Brent Lakatos Photo: Getty Images / Tasos Katopodis

In fact, he will succeed Lakatos Rivard, who displayed the Canadian flag at Rio’s Maracana stadium as part of the closing ceremony of the 2016 Summer Games.

This is Lakatos’ fifth Paralympic event, after appearing at the Games in Athens, Beijing, London and Rio. After juggling the idea of ​​retiring in 2008, he scored three podiums in England, then four in Brazil.

The wheelchair runner will get another chance to show off his versatility in semi athletics. For the first time in his career, on Saturday night, he will be at the start of the Paralympic Marathon in what will be his sixth event in Tokyo.

No later than October 2020, 10 months before the Summer Games, Lakatos took home honors at the prestigious London Marathon in front of the discipline’s pioneers.