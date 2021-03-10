Bribery | Napoleon Bonaparte was sentenced to four years imprisonment in Indonesia

(Jakarta) On Wednesday, Indonesian judges sentenced Napoleon Bonaparte to four years in prison in a corruption case.

France Media

This Indonesian litigator with a brilliant name is a high-ranking police officer with the rank of Inspector General.

Judges from the Jakarta Corruption Court found him guilty of accepting bribes of $ 370,000 and S $ 200,000 ($ 180,000 CAD) respectively from a fugitive, as a result of the trial being broadcast online.

On the other hand, Napoleon Bonaparte canceled the “Red Notice” issued by INTERPOL, which alerted the authorities to the fact that this Indonesian fugitive, Djoko Soegartu Tjandra, is wanted for embezzlement of Bali Bank funds.

This manipulation allowed the latter to return to Indonesia after 11 years.

The wanted Indonesian businessman was finally arrested in Malaysia last July.

Napoleon Bonaparte rejected these accusations to the end.

“I’m tired of this constant humiliation since July of last year. I would rather die than accept this humiliation for my family,” he said after the verdict.

He announced his intention to appeal.

In addition to the prison sentence, Napoleon Bonaparte was ordered to pay a fine of 100 million rupees (8,720 Canadian dollars).

This senior police official has been dismissed from his position as head of the international relations division of the Indonesian police. But he retained his “general” rank.

Another senior Indonesian police official, General Prasetyjo Otomo, was also found guilty of accepting a bribe of US $ 100,000 from the same fugitive.

Indonesia has seen numerous instances of corruption implicating both the business community and the authorities, and is struggling to shake off the legacy of the dictator Suharto, who was in power from 1967 to 1998, suspected of embezzling billions of dollars of public funds.