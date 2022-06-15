Bridgetek releases new sensors and actuators to simplify enterprise IoT implementation

Science and TechnologyNew products and services

SingaporeAnd the June 15 2022 /PRNewswire/- Bridgetech Pte Ltd It introduces a new set of sensors and actuators to improve productivity, consistency of quality and output as well as employee utilization, and to ensure efficient use of resources. Applications include industrial controls, smart agriculture, marine aquaculture, smart offices, laboratory instruments, and parking lots, among others.

Sensors and actuators are designed to work together on a common network known as the long distance sensing bus (LDSBus). This greatly simplifies wiring by using standard connections and distributing power to connected devices. It also removes the complexities of connecting different devices, protocols, networks, and software, allowing them to work together seamlessly. All sensor data and actuator commands on the LDSBus are relayed to and from the IoTPortal gateway through the private Bridgetek IoTPortal gateways.

The main features of Bridgetek LDSBus are:

Easy to install : LDSBus CAT5 / 5e cable with RJ45 connectors carries data and power

: LDSBus CAT5 / 5e cable with RJ45 connectors carries data and power Flexibility : LDSBus connections are serial using HVT junctions. Each HVT junction has four RJ12 ports for the sensor/actuator modules

: LDSBus connections are serial using HVT junctions. Each HVT junction has four RJ12 ports for the sensor/actuator modules long distance : Each bus can extend up to 200 meters in each direction from the gate

: Each bus can extend up to 200 meters in each direction from the gate easy step : No software experience necessary to configure the system

: No software experience necessary to configure the system Ease of use : All sensors and actuators can be monitored and controlled from the same intuitive app and the same dashboard

: All sensors and actuators can be monitored and controlled from the same intuitive app and the same dashboard efficiencyAlerts via email, SMS and push notifications eliminate the need to constantly monitor data and free up employees for other tasks

Business owners and employees can log into the system, both locally and remotely, through a smartphone app and browser-based dashboard, and receive alerts and notifications. The intuitive, user-friendly interface reduces the learning curve while providing easy system configuration without the need for code development.

The adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) continues to grow as more industries realize the benefits it brings. Along with technological advancement, IoT systems are also evolving with ease of installation, which opens the door to many users who have not traditionally thought of smart solutions, as well as existing users.

For more information, please visit the website www.brtchip.com .

For any questions, send an email [email protected] .

picture – https://www.vaughantoday.ca/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/Bridgetek-releases-new-sensors-and-actuators-to-simplify-enterprise-IoT.jpg

This press release may also be of interest to you The Government of Canada is working to build a future based on low-emissions energy sources to strengthen the economy, create good jobs and support workers in our natural resource industries…. By bringing together Telespazio (FR), F24 (FR/DE), European Emergency Numbers Association (EENA) (BE), CNES (French) and Thales Alenia Space (FR), the STELLAR consortium has been awarded a contract the service … On the road to carbon neutrality in Canada, the Canadian Infrastructure Bank (CIB) today announced its commitment to invest up to $50 million in its $62.5 million asset management platform. WALNUT, CA and ROME, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/? Aiming to be the most powerful product in the ENGWE series for US and European users, ENGWE has combined a 1000W motor with dual battery system and… Huawei has lent its AI expertise to IIS Aragon and DIVE Medical to develop TrackAI, an AI-based assessment system that detects and diagnoses the first signs of … Neon, Inc. announced. Today announced the release of Technical Preview of Fully Managed Postgres Cloud at the WeAreDevelopers Global Conference and Prisma Day Berlin. After launching in an invitation-only limited preview,…

Press release issued on 15 June 2022 08:08 and distributed by:

