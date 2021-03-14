iPhone: How to Block Apple-Targeted Ads

Apple requires all apps to obtain user consent to enable marketing tracking. However, Apple is failing to fulfill this obligation. I do what I say, not what I do. Learn how to turn off Apple-targeted ads.

Recent months, Apple, city, cat It is the subject of many complaints from consumer organizations. For example, in France, the French Association Digital France File a complaint with CNIL (National Commission on Informatics and Freedoms) for violating EU rules regarding confidentiality and competition rules.

Why? In fact, since the update 14.5 D.iOSIn order to recover files, developers must obtain user consent in order to recover personal information In order to set up Targeted ads Through third-party ad networks. However, Apple does not respect its own rules. In fact, Apple sells advertising space to advertisers in“App Store for example. Therefore, by default Apple is allowed to use its user data collected from its own apps to create targeted ads.

How do I turn off targeted ads from Apple?

To protect your private data and avoid suffering from targeted ads all day long, there is little to no performance manipulation. It’s very fast, three or four clicks will be enough:

Go to your iPhone’s settings then in “Secret”.

Once in the “Privacy” menu, scroll down until you find “Apple Ads”. Click on it.

All you have to do is deactivate Personalized Ads.

Done, I got rid of Apple-built Targeted Ads.

