Brilliance in Montreal and Quebec: Paramedics close SAQ warehouses

Paramedics staged a coup Friday morning by blocking distribution centers of the Société des alcools du Québec (SAQ) in Montreal and Quebec.

The demonstration aims to denounce the absence of a government offer likely to respond to workers in the pre-hospital sector, without collective agreements for nearly two years.

CSN-affiliated unions are calling for a salary adjustment to ensure paramedics receive treatment competitively compared to that in other public security services or in hospital emergency rooms.

Negotiations have been bogged down by outdated work schedules that force paramedics to remain 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to respond to emergencies.

Claude Lamarche, interim president of the Pre-Hospital Union, noted that “now that agreements are made in the entire public sector, it is inconceivable that the government should not put more energy into a settlement with us who are still in negotiations with the state.” – CSN.

“Our demands are directed towards improving services for the population and the coverage of ambulances in all regions of Quebec,” explained Mr. Lamarche.

So SAQ’s warehouses were blocked by protesters, prompting Crown to respond by notifying its customers that the protesters were not its employees.

“These demonstrations unfortunately disrupt our activities, but we are confident that the consequences for our operations will be minimal,” SAQ said in a press release.

“We are in contact with the relevant authorities to ensure the safety of our employees and property,” she added.