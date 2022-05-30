Bringing the citizen closer to the practice of the saw

Andre Azoulay. F. saury

The kick-off of the 2022 edition of Science Week was held on Monday with great fanfare at the Mohammed VI Polytechnic University in Benguerir. This year, the event is also marked by the celebration of the bicentenary of the birth of Louis Pasteur 1822-2022.

This year’s edition of Science Week, as stated by Hisham Al Habti, President of UM6P, comes in a context in which science has proven essential to help save humanity. This evidence is also reflected in the work of eminent professor Louis Pasteur, whose work will be highlighted during this week. The goal of Science Week is above all to bring the scientific method closer to the general public and in particular in a world where there is a great demand for science and where the field is open to fake news, notes the President.

The practice of science is the other main debate that this event proposes to deepen in the continuity of the initiatives launched by the university in this direction, in particular the Chair of Philosophy of Science, which aims to “bring about an increase in the practice of science”, noted Fouad Laroui, a Moroccan engineer and writer. The master of the opening ceremony of this edition also insisted on the importance of promoting and disseminating real, human and social sciences. Speaking on this occasion, André Azoulay, advisor to His Majesty King Mohammed VI, stressed his pride in seeing the dynamics of young Moroccan scientists who will contribute to facing the challenges of the Kingdom.

Mr. Azoulay noted that Morocco, the land of diversity, has always been able to move forward with determination and clarity to impose its distinction, flexibility and ability to be a global partner. Diverse and rich, this year’s program includes several conferences to celebrate the bicentenary of the famous French scientist Louis Pasteur, famous for his inventions that marked the history of mankind. The week will also witness the organization of seminars on two main themes: “Are the social sciences science?” And the symposium “Transhumanism, Augmented Man: Utopia or Nightmare?”