Britney Spears brise le brise le silence

Britney Spears finally spoke after the documentary aired about her life and especially his guardianship. Three days after the documentary premiered, Reporters conducted the New York Times and broadcast on Hulu, titled Frame Britney SpearsThe singer took to her social networking sites to insinuate that the documentary only told a fraction of her true story, which included details of the dispute over her guardianship with her father Jimmy Spears, who has been controlling her life and career for more than ten years.

“Everyone has their own story and point of view in other people’s stories !!! We all have many different beautiful lives !!! Remember, no matter what we think we know about a person’s life, it is nothing compared to the person who actually lives behind the lens !!!” she wrote.

Britney Spears also uploaded a video of her performance during her stay in Las Vegas, which was broadcast as part of the annual Dick Clarke New Years Eve Show in late 2017, and insisted that she would return to the stage one day. And she wrote in the caption: “I can’t believe this toxic performance goes back 3 years !!!” , Before continuing: “I always like to be on stage … But I take the time to learn and get to know being a regular person … I just love to enjoy the basics of everyday life !!!”

Britney Spears’ attorney previously told court officials that the pop star is refusing to perform as long as her father is co-trustee of her legacy, as she fights to have it permanently removed.

