Here are 46 new features coming to Netflix this week!

This week, Netflix outdid itself by introducing nearly fifty new features on its streaming platform. We definitely won’t be able to say “We’ve watched the entire Netflix” anymore! Several new seasons appear, for which we have been anxiously waiting. Additionally, we are entitled to access to many classic movies and some movies that we loved when we were teenagers!
Here is all the news Who arrived this week:
- Master Yin Yang: Dream of Eternity (From February 4)
Action China, 2020
- Tiffany Haddish Presents: They are ready (Season 2) (From February 2)
Humor, United States, 2021
- Take off down, get up (From February 5)
Documentary, United States, 2021
- step mother (From February 1)
Drama, USA, 1998
- Spanglish (From February 1)
Comedy-drama, US, 2004
- Space brooms (From January 5)
Science fiction, South Korea, 2021
- Rulez slaughterhouse (From February 1)
Comedy, UK, 2018
- The Faulty (season 3) (From February 6)
Crime series, United States, 2020
- Rust Valley Restorer (Sayson 2) (From February 6)
Reality TV, United States, 2021
- Roommate (From February 1)
Thriller, United States, 2011
- example (From February 3)
Comedy, USA, 2008
- Red dragon (From February 3)
Thriller, USA, 2002
- Red 2 (From February 1)
Action, USA, 2013
- red (From February 1)
Action, USA, 2010
- Professionals (From February 1)
Western, United States, 1966
- very black (From February 3)
Science fiction, USA, 2000
- Garden and recreation (seasons 1-7) (From February 1)
Comedy, US, 2015
- Professor Josie (From February 3)
Comedy, US, 1996
- Next Friday (From February 1)
US Comedy 2000
- The story never ends (From February 1)
Fantasy drama, Germany, 1984
- The return of Nanny McPhee (From February 3)
Fantasy comedy, UK, 2010
- Lethal Tools: City of Bones (From February 1)
Fictional drama, United States, 2013
- Lethal engines (From February 1)
Fantasy Drama, USA, 2018
- Malcolm and Mary (From February 5)
Drama, USA, 2021
- Jacked love (From February 1)
Romantic Comedy, Canada, 2018
- little Women (From February 5)
Drama, Taiwan, 2020
- The last heaven (From February 5)
Drama, Italy, 2021
- Invisible City (Season 1) (From February 5)
Fantasy drama, Brazil, 2021
- The house with a clock in its walls (From February 1)
Fantasy comedy, United States, 2018
- From Us House Arbitration (Season 1) (From February 1)
Comedy, Philippines, 2020
- A head full of honey (From February 1)
Drama, USA, 2018
- Ax (season 2) (From February 5)
Thriller, Spain, 2020
- Ghosts of past girlfriends (From February 1)
Comedy, US, 2009
- Friday after the next (From February 1)
Comedy, USA, 2002
- Friday (From February 1)
Comedy, USA, 1995
- Firefly Lane (Season 1) (From February 3)
Drama, USA, 2021
- Final destination 5 (From February 1)
Horror, United States, 2011
- Cloudy with a chance of flesh 2 (From February 1)
Comedy, US, 2013
- matches (From February 1)
Western, Netherlands, 2016
- The boy next door (From February 3)
Thriller, USA, 2015
- Boy erased (From February 1)
Drama, USA, 2018
- Black Beach (From February 3)
Action Spain, 2020
- Bachelorette (From February 1)
Comedy, US, 2012
- luscious (From February 3)
Comedy Australia 1998
- All my friends are dead (From February 3)
Dramatic comedy, Poland, 2020
- After we collided (From February 5)
Drama, USA, 2020