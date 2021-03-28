entertainment

Here are 46 new features coming to Netflix this week!

March 28, 2021
Tony Vaughn

This week, Netflix outdid itself by introducing nearly fifty new features on its streaming platform. We definitely won’t be able to say “We’ve watched the entire Netflix” anymore! Several new seasons appear, for which we have been anxiously waiting. Additionally, we are entitled to access to many classic movies and some movies that we loved when we were teenagers!

Here is all the news Who arrived this week:

  1. Master Yin Yang: Dream of Eternity (From February 4)
    Action China, 2020
  2. Tiffany Haddish Presents: They are ready (Season 2) (From February 2)
    Humor, United States, 2021
  3. Take off down, get up (From February 5)
    Documentary, United States, 2021
  4. step mother (From February 1)
    Drama, USA, 1998
  5. Spanglish (From February 1)
    Comedy-drama, US, 2004
  6. Space brooms (From January 5)
    Science fiction, South Korea, 2021
  7. Rulez slaughterhouse (From February 1)
    Comedy, UK, 2018
  8. The Faulty (season 3) (From February 6)
    Crime series, United States, 2020
  9. Rust Valley Restorer (Sayson 2) (From February 6)
    Reality TV, United States, 2021
  10. Roommate (From February 1)
    Thriller, United States, 2011
  11. example (From February 3)
    Comedy, USA, 2008
  12. Red dragon (From February 3)
    Thriller, USA, 2002
  13. Red 2 (From February 1)
    Action, USA, 2013
  14. red (From February 1)
    Action, USA, 2010
  15. Professionals (From February 1)
    Western, United States, 1966
  16. very black (From February 3)
    Science fiction, USA, 2000
  17. Garden and recreation (seasons 1-7) (From February 1)
    Comedy, US, 2015
  18. Professor Josie (From February 3)
    Comedy, US, 1996
  19. Next Friday (From February 1)
    US Comedy 2000
  20. The story never ends (From February 1)
    Fantasy drama, Germany, 1984
  21. The return of Nanny McPhee (From February 3)
    Fantasy comedy, UK, 2010
  22. Lethal Tools: City of Bones (From February 1)
    Fictional drama, United States, 2013
  23. Lethal engines (From February 1)
    Fantasy Drama, USA, 2018
  24. Malcolm and Mary (From February 5)
    Drama, USA, 2021
  25. Jacked love (From February 1)
    Romantic Comedy, Canada, 2018
  26. little Women (From February 5)
    Drama, Taiwan, 2020
  27. The last heaven (From February 5)
    Drama, Italy, 2021
  28. Invisible City (Season 1) (From February 5)
    Fantasy drama, Brazil, 2021
  29. The house with a clock in its walls (From February 1)
    Fantasy comedy, United States, 2018
  30. From Us House Arbitration (Season 1) (From February 1)
    Comedy, Philippines, 2020
  31. A head full of honey (From February 1)
    Drama, USA, 2018
  32. Ax (season 2) (From February 5)
    Thriller, Spain, 2020
  33. Ghosts of past girlfriends (From February 1)
    Comedy, US, 2009
  34. Friday after the next (From February 1)
    Comedy, USA, 2002
  35. Friday (From February 1)
    Comedy, USA, 1995
  36. Firefly Lane (Season 1) (From February 3)
    Drama, USA, 2021
  37. Final destination 5 (From February 1)
    Horror, United States, 2011
  38. Cloudy with a chance of flesh 2 (From February 1)
    Comedy, US, 2013
  39. matches (From February 1)
    Western, Netherlands, 2016
  40. The boy next door (From February 3)
    Thriller, USA, 2015
  41. Boy erased (From February 1)
    Drama, USA, 2018
  42. Black Beach (From February 3)
    Action Spain, 2020
  43. Bachelorette (From February 1)
    Comedy, US, 2012
  44. luscious (From February 3)
    Comedy Australia 1998
  45. All my friends are dead (From February 3)
    Dramatic comedy, Poland, 2020
  46. After we collided (From February 5)
    Drama, USA, 2020
