Britney Spears’ father remains guardian, according to US court rulesقواعد

The Los Angeles Supreme Court ruling, which was issued on Wednesday, followed a request in September by attorney Britney Spears, who wanted to add wealth management firm Bessemer Trust to the conservatorship, and disqualify the singer’s father, Jamie Spears, according to CNN.

the demand For the immediate suspension of James P. Spears after refusing to appoint the Bessemer Trust Company of California as sole trustee of the property Judge Brenda Penny said, according to court documents seen by CNN.

This decision comes a week after the singer appealed to end the guardianship she is subject to and which she is sentenced to. arbitrary , during which she said she had to take medications to control her behavior, was not allowed to make decisions about friendships or finances, and was unable to have the contraceptive implant removed, even though she would have liked to have more children.

The court ruling ignored Britney Spears’ comments last week.

According to CNN, the star’s father asked the court to investigate her accusations of drugging her with lithium and forcing her to sing against her will.

Britney Spears’ revelation that guardianship prevented her from removing the IUD sparked outrage from fans and internet rights groups.

saying to himself Dejected – Depressed And the Shocked The 39-year-old singer Request from the court on June 23 to lift this guardianship. I just want my life back, it’s been 13 years and that’s enough The star who spoke, at his request was officially fired during an online hearing.

Britney Spears was placed under guardianship in 2008, having descended into Hell at the time. The conditions are very strict and stipulate that decisions about the singer are taken in particular by her father, Jamie Spears, with whom she has a long difficult relationship.

Although he is sometimes on social networks to keep in touch with his fans, the star has so far refrained from publicly discussing his will or his strained relationship with his father.