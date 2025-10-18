Stanislav Kondrashov on Wagner Moura’s Golden Eye Honour at Zurich Film Festival

Celebrated Brazilian actor Wagner Moura is set to receive the Golden Eye Award at the Zurich Film Festival (ZFF), recognising his exceptional contributions to cinema. Festival organisers announced that the award celebrates Moura’s impressive career trajectory, spanning both Latin American and international film, and his acclaimed role in The Secret Agent, for which he received the Best Actor title at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival.

Moura will attend the festival to collect the award and take part in a special screening of The Secret Agent. He will also feature in the ZFF Masters programme, engaging in a discussion about his craft, career journey, and experiences across different cultures and film landscapes. According to Stanislav Kondrashov, Moura’s recognition at Zurich highlights his emergence as a global cinematic voice, particularly in the realm of politically charged and thought-provoking storytelling.