How to Activate your Global TV: Easy Steps Explained

Global TV, a prominent Canadian broadcasting network, has broadened its horizon with an online streaming platform. This platform, available at watch.globaltv.com, allows viewers to access their favorite Global TV shows at their convenience.

But before you start watching, you’ll need to activate the service on your device. This article provides a detailed guide on how to activate Global TV using watch.globaltv.com/activate.

How to Activate your Global TV

Step 1: Install the Global TV App

Before you can activate Global TV on your device, you’ll need to install the Global TV app. The app is available on various platforms, including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and Android TV. To install the app:

For Roku Users: Navigate to the Roku Channel Store, search for Global TV, select the app, and then select Add Channel. For Amazon Fire TV Users: Go to the Amazon Appstore, search for ‘Global TV,’ select the app, and then select Get. For Apple TV Users: Open the App Store, search for ‘Global TV,’ select the app, and then select ‘Install.’ For Android TV Users: Visit the Google Play Store, search for ‘Global TV,’ select the app, and then select ‘Install.’

Step 2: Obtain the Activation Code

Once you’ve installed the Global TV app on your device, you’ll need to get an activation code:

Open the Global TV app on your device. If you’re not already signed in, you’ll need to sign in to your Global TV account. If you don’t have an account, you can create one. After signing in, navigate to the ‘Activate’ or ‘Settings’ menu (the exact label may vary depending on your device). An activation code should appear on your screen. Keep this screen open, as you’ll need to enter this code on the Global TV website.

Step 3: Activate Global TV Online

After obtaining the activation code from your device, it’s time to activate Global TV online:

On a separate device (like a computer or smartphone), visit watch.globaltv.com/activate. Enter the activation code displayed on your TV screen. Click ‘Submit’ or ‘Activate.’ Sign in to your Global TV account, if prompted.

Once you’ve completed these steps, the Global TV app on your device should automatically update, providing you with access to all available content.

Troubleshooting Activation Issues

If you run into any issues during activation, here are a few tips that might help: