Briton killed in Ukraine, another missing

A British Foreign Office spokesman announced Thursday that a Briton had been killed in Ukraine and another was missing.

The ministry did not identify them, but said authorities were supporting their families and “urgently seeking more information” about the missing person.

According to British media, the slain Briton was a veteran of the British Army, Scott Sibley. His former comrades praised him on a Facebook page and a fundraising page was set up.

According to British media, the two citizens were fighting Russian forces as volunteers.

Shortly after Russia invaded his country on February 24, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for an “international corps” of foreign volunteers to help him defend Ukraine.

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss seemed to support the British who wanted to go to the front. But the defense minister and military officials rephrased it.

“We advise against all travel to Ukraine, and anyone traveling to conflict areas to engage in illegal activities should expect to be prosecuted upon return to the UK,” a ministry spokesperson confirmed to AFP.