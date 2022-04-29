HP VICTUS 16-d0206nf Gaming Laptop Discounted at €249 on Cdiscount

Do you need a powerful laptop to play video games or create content? The best gamers have suitable PCs for the game, if you want to have a chance to compete with them, it is necessary to invest in a good PC. HP VICTUS 16-d0206nf gaming laptop is shown in a promotion on Cdiscount at 899.99 euros instead of 1149 euros.

HP VICTUS 16-d0206nf Gaming Laptop, Creator and Gamer

HP VICTUS 16-d0206nf gaming laptop is equipped with a 16.1-inch Full HD display, Intel Core i5-11400H processor, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD. Special configuration for games! It’s a versatile PC with a somewhat discreet black design that’s improved responsiveness with fast SSD storage and a gorgeous 144Hz anti-glare display. Designed and geared for gaming thanks to the cutting-edge graphics card range (NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060). The keyboard is backlit which visually gives it style in a dark environment and makes it easy to distinguish the keys on the keyboard. In just 30 minutes, the battery is recharged to 50%, which is practical to use.

Good gaming laptop

HP gaming laptop screen in 16:9 format, suitable for high-definition content, whether for video, photography or gaming … It includes IPS technology that allows for an important viewing angle. In a bright environment, you can continue to comfortably watch your screen without being bothered by the reflections. The HP Quick Charger is a great value for keeping you calm about your computer’s battery level, it quickly recharges it. You will be able to play all the games in good conditions, even those that require the most resources.