Broadcast law: Liberals will use gag order with Bloc support

This was announced by Federal Labor Minister Philomena Tassi early Thursday evening. She said the government would make a motion to allocate time in the next session of the House of Commons on Friday.

This procedural maneuver aims to put an end to six weeks of Tory opposition obstruction of the Canadian Heritage Committee responsible for examining the law section by paragraph. As of May 31, members have considered and voted on 88 of the 120 amendments total. A gag order may compel the commission to complete its work in a time frame that has yet to be determined.

And on Thursday evening, the reaction was immediate within conservative forces.

It is incredible to see that the Liberals want to impose a gag order and close the debate while many experts are sounding the alarm about Bill C-10 infringing on Canadians’ freedom of speech! Only the Conservative Party will defend Canadians’ freedom of expression on social media Alan Reese, the party’s official spokesman for heritage affairs, is indignant.

Canadian Heritage Minister Stephen Gilbolt responded that jobs in the cultural sector are at risk.

Every moment wasted because of the obstruction of the Canadian Conservative Party has deprived the Canadian economy of important investments and jobs. Every month an estimated $70 million is lost. An amount that could benefit our radio, audiovisual, music and interactive media sectors Minister said.

Quebecoa bloc leader Yves Francois Blanchett had already said on the show Everyone is talking about it, in mid-May, that his party was ready to work with the government to expedite the adoption of the C-10 before the end of the parliamentary session. He returned to the charge with his proposal on several occasions this week during a press briefing and during the inquiry period.

His legacy spokesman, Martin Chambox, was pleased that his party’s efforts had paid off.

After an extraordinary offer of cooperation and much insistence from the Quebecwa bloc, the federal government will finally force the adoption of Bill C-10. No more hindrances in the commission, roll up our sleeves and work for the culture of Quebec , welcomed Mr. Champoux in a post on Twitter.

However, it is unlikely, if not impossible, that C-10 will become law before the summer. After it is passed in the House of Commons, the bill must be sent to the Senate, where Tory senators may wait for it. The Senate stops sitting on June 25.

According to Daniel Bernhard, Managing Director and spokesperson for Friends of Broadcasting, all political parties, for now, want to take a stand on cultural issues with their eyes set on a possible election in the fall.