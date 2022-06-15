Bruce Cassidy becomes a pilot for the Golden Knights

The Vegas Golden Knights appointed Bruce Cassidy as their head coach.

The National Hockey League team announced on social media on Tuesday.

“I am excited to be joining an organization that shares my commitment to winning and I am already looking forward to working with all the talent in Vegas,” Cassidy said in a statement. It was wonderful to see the entire city embracing the Golden Knights from afar. My family and I are looking forward to being a part of this.”

To everyone’s surprise, the Boston Bruins fired Cassidy last week. He has been in charge of the Massachusetts team since February 2017 and held the record 245-108-46.

Under his leadership, Oursons reached the Eastern Conference final in 2019, the year they won the Jack-Adams Cup, awarded to the best coach in the ring.

“The Vegas Golden Knights are extremely excited to be able to appoint Bruce as coach,” Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCremon added. His success in Boston over the past six years is impressive. His teams had a clear identity, and they were among the best in terms of goals, goals against, differentiation, as well as in special teams. He’s the perfect coach for our team at the moment.”

For their part, the Golden Knights showed the way to coach Peter Debord last May. Vegas Club finished last season in ninth place in the Western Conference, despite scoring 94 points.

In a press briefing after DeBoer’s sacking was announced, McCremon said he felt his players needed to “hear a new voice”.