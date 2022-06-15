Innovative approach reduces pain by regenerating damaged nerves

– Photoroyalty / Shutterstock.com

Nerve damage can lead to pain that lasts for years or even a lifetime. Researchers recently showed that exposing damaged nerves to a cold needle causes them to regenerate, thereby significantly reducing pain.

It can be performed by an interventional radiologist, and the procedure is known as cold decomposition It involves freezing a hypodermic needle, inserting it under the patient’s skin, then using a CT scan technique to guide it to the damaged nerve. Upon contact, the nerve first degenerates and loses function, but then regenerates into a new, healthy nerve.

” The Sunderland classification includes five degrees of peripheral nerve damage ‘, he explains David Prologoresearcher inEmory University in Atlanta and lead author of the study, which will be presented later this month at the annual scientific meeting of the Interventional Radiology Association. ” They range from partial injury [Sunderland 1] A complete and irreversible rupture [Sunderland 5]. »

” After a type 2 Sunderland injury, the nerve degenerates and then regenerates, which does not happen after a type 1 Sunderland or type 3 to 5 Sunderland injury. ‘ continues the researcher. By exposing the nerve to the right amount of cold, for the right duration, in the right area and in a targeted manner, a highly specific type 2 Sunderland lesion can be induced.. »

amazing results

So far, Prologo He and his colleagues tested this innovative treatment on eight patients with chronic neuropathic pain for an average of 9.5 years.

No negative side effects were observed in the test subjects, and all regained full use of the affected limb over time. According to the scientists, these results confirm that the damaged nerve has been successfully regenerated. The team also reported that six of the participants reported a significant reduction in pain.

Although more research remains to be done, the study authors believe that interventional peritoneal neuralgia could one day replace pain relievers, not only when nerves are damaged as a result of trauma, but also to treat conditions such as: pudendal nerve pain.