Building bridges between Japan and the first Quebec countries

We started a few months ago to see what we could do about First Nations in the Japanese context. Explains Quebec General Delegate to Japan, David Prolot.

General delegation is in touch with Mélanie Paul, Innu entrepreneur from the Mashteuiatsh community, In order to discuss realities of local entrepreneurship and possibilities for international exchange David Prolot says.

The possibility of exchange with the Ainu, who are the only legally recognized indigenous people in Japan, is also being studied.

We also started having discussions with them to see if it is possible to create an entrepreneurial and cultural network with Quebec. Confirms the delegate general.

They have a lot of cultural histories that are very similar to some of Quebec’s First Nations, according to our preliminary research. , notice.

We are still in the exploratory stage. He adds that we have not precisely identified the communities in Quebec that we want to work with. The goal is to keep it simple and make it useful to the Ainu and indigenous people of Quebec.

Promote indigenous culture and reality

As part of the Francophonie Month, in March, the delegation organized the screening of the film Queisbane, Based on the book of the same title written by Ino author Naomi Fontaine and directed by Miriam Ferriault.

It allowed us to bring about the first radiation in Japan of the original realities in Quebec David Prolot rejoices.

With the introduction of the film, the goal is also to break out of folklore and show an interesting and unknown face from Quebec. Quote from:David Prolot, Delegate General, Quebec Province, Japan

The movie could be watched with Japanese subtitles for 24 hours and is geo-blocked, which means it can only be viewed from a device located in Japan.

READ Canadian film dedicated to Christ Handel Kuessipan, by Miriam Ferriault Photo: MaxFilms

In all, 50 people watched the entire movie.

Usually, getting 50 people in a room was a good challenge. Therefore, it was a very important success, especially since broadcasting was geographically banned Mr. Prolot confirms.

We have received very good feedback. It is a great success Remember.

Aboriginal trainee is required

Every year, the general delegation receives two trainees, but a third training will be offered, for the first time, this year, and it will be Entirely dedicated to Indigenous affairs between Japan and Quebec As Mr. Prolot says.

This trainee must necessarily be from one of Quebec First countries , Determines.

As part of this three-month training, the successful candidate will be rewarded. Due to the hygienic procedures, the training will take place remotely.

Target [du stage est] Explore all possible options regarding cultural exchange and local entrepreneurship and how to help companies export more to Japan, either with the Ainu or to Japan in general. David Prolot explains.

He asserts that as a non-citizen, it is difficult for me to say what we should do with First Nations. So it is important that you collaborate with someone who has more legitimacy to lead these ideas.

I am very excited and I hope that other offices around the world will start similar initiatives. Concludes.

The training offer and application forms can be found on the website of the Quebec International Youth Offices. (A new window) .