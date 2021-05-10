Final Race: The fires are still alive

By beating the Ottawa Senators 6-1 on Sunday at Scotiabank Saddledome Stadium, Calgary Flames avoided elimination from the knockout race in the Northern Division.

However, the Alberta formation was not at the end of its troubles. If she wants to compete for the Stanley Cup, she will have to win her last four matches and she wants the Montreal Canadiens to suffer a loss in organizing in their last two games of the regular season.

Against the “senses”, Johnny Godrow and Matthew Tkachuk filed the charge. Flames each had one goal and two passes. Tkachuk finished 13 games without Net.

Mikael Backlund, Michael Stone, Dillon Dubey and Mark Giordano combined the other winners ’goals, while the losers’ response came from Josh Norris’s wand.

It was the first defeat to form the Federal Capital in four rounds. The senators, who have already been excluded from the knockout race, will conclude their 2020-2021 campaign Wednesday night with a visit to Toronto Maple Leaves.

Alex DeBrincat is doing his job again

At United, Chicago Black Hawk striker Alex Deprenkat ropes moved twice, and his squad beat the Dallas Stars 4-2.

It was the sixth game in a row that the 23-year-old had scored at least one goal. Faced with the Texas formation, he collected 30 of ite And 31e The successes of this campaign.

Brandon Hagel and Mackenzie Entwistle scored the other winners’ goals. In the case of the second, it was his first goal in the National Hockey League. He was playing his fourth game there.

Meanwhile, Patrick Kane collected assists. With this, the American surpassed 50 assists for the seventh time in 14 seasons at Pitman.

In the net for the Hawks, Kevin Lankienen deflected 37 of the 39 balls that the skaters sent in his direction. He was frustrated by shots from Denis Guryanov and Mark Pisik.

