California fire: more than 500 homes evacuated

Wildfires that raged in Los Angeles County, California, have forced more than 500 homes to evacuate since Saturday night and are still struggling to contain them on Sunday.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said on Twitter late Sunday afternoon that the fire, dubbed the “Palisades Fire,” had destroyed more than 536 hectares in Topanga Canyon.

“The helicopters that reach the width of the water and the personnel on the ground continue to fight over the steep and rugged terrain,” he added in the post.

About a thousand people had to be evacuated from the area and more are expected to follow as the fire department issued a new evacuation notice on Sunday afternoon.

The weather remained cold and wet throughout the night, leading to a much quieter fire. “As the temperature rises today, conditions must change, as the vegetation in this area is very dry and has not burned for more than 50 years,” the fire department said in a statement on Sunday.

A Los Angeles Police Department sergeant told local media that a man set fire on purpose. Police helicopters were reported to have seen the suspect in the area on Saturday evening.