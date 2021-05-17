NBA: Stephen Curry is the season’s top scorer

Sunday, May 16, 2021. 7:21 pm

(Update : Sunday, May 16, 2021 11:24 PM)

Stephen Curry crowned a great season with the Golden State Warriors in the league title.

The Warriors star beat Bradley Bell in the first quarter to claim the title in a 113-101 win over Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday.

Bale had scored 25 points earlier in the day for the Washington Wizards, which means that the Warriors player needs three points to pass.

Curry left no doubts about his title as he finished his match with 46 points from 36 throwing attempts, including 22 from Downtown. The season ended with the eleventh match with no less than 40 points, just one point behind Michael Jordan’s record.

The Warriors finished their eighth regular season in the West, so they will be in the mini-tournament heading for the playoffs.

Basketball fans will be dealt with a showdown between LeBron James and Carey to get a ticket to the playoffs.

Despite beating the New Orleans Pelicans 110-98, the Los Angeles Lakers should finish seventh in the West. They finished with a record similar to the Portland Trail Blazers, which defeated the Denver Nuggets 132–116 with 42 wins and 30 losses. However, Trail Blazers remain sixth thanks to the tiebreak.

The NBA champion fell into the standings due to injury to LeBron James and Anthony Davis. James also left Sunday’s game prematurely with his ankle.

Losers in the Lakers Warriors duel must hope to defeat the winner in the confrontation between the Memphis Grizzlies and the San Antonio Spurs to advance to the playoffs.