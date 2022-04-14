CAM: A demonstration by Algerian supporters in front of the FIFA headquarters in Zurich

At the invitation of several groups of fans on social media, dozens of Algerians gathered today in front of the FIFA headquarters in Zurich to demand the replay of the play-off match between Algeria and Cameroon.

Packing continues. Still active on social networks, the crowd of Algerian supporters in favor of the rematch between the now indomitable desert foxes and lions has shifted from virtual to real. In response to the call of several groups and pages of Green Party supporters, especially on Facebook, dozens of people gathered this afternoon in front of FIFA headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland. A march was organized to express their anger after the disputed result of the return match (2-1), in particular, in light of the arbitration that took place on the evening of March 29 in Blida. It is precisely this point, whose symbol Bakary Jasama is in their eyes, that crystallizes the allegations of these fans motivated by the appeal submitted by the Federal Football Association (FAF) to the FIFA Disciplinary Committee.

This appeal was filed by the federation a few days after the match, and aims to replay the second leg by relying on refereeing facts that could legally lead to technical errors. Scheduled for 21 April, Algerians are eagerly awaiting the response of the world football body who are very hopeful of seeing the Algerian Football Federation’s request lead to a positive response. Thus, the Algerians present in this rally chanted several slogans and raised several banners calling on FIFA to show “justice and integrity” towards Algeria. A response is now expected in a little over a week. In the event of an unfavorable opinion, the FAF can take the case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne.

Abdallah Dez is with Algerian supporters in front of the FIFA headquarters to demonstrate in Switzerland 🇩🇿✊🏽 pic.twitter.com/tIFHHID0ja – 🇩🇿 (@footdjazair) April 14, 2022

DZfoot