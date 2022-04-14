XCOM 2 is free on PC for a week

Whether you are a fan of strategy games or just curious, this is the perfect opportunity to try XCOM 2While the PC version of the popular title will be offered for free in the coming days On the Epic Games Store.

Until April 21, it will be possible to add the second game of the Tactical franchise to your collection for free. Reboot By Firaxis Games, released 2016.

Introducing strategic confrontations in turn, XCOM 2 He will send you to try to save the planet from the yoke of alien invaders. Nothing less!

Note that the adventure game roguelike insurmountable It will also be free on the Epic Games Store during the same period, April 14-21.

To get one of the two titles offered by Epic over the next week, all you have to do is create an account on the Epic Games Store, if you haven’t already, add XCOM 2 And insurmountable for your group. Once done, both games will be yours forever and can be downloaded for free at any time.

Interestingly, we already know what Epic Games will be giving members of its online store for free next week: the excellent horror game Memory loss: rebirthas well as a cooperative adventure game RIVERBUND.

