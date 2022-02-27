Canada closes airspace to all Russian aircraft operators

Canadian Transport Minister Omar Alghabra announced on Twitter on Sunday that Canada is closing its airspace “to all Russian aircraft operators” in response to Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

The second largest country on the planet, after Russia, Canada thus joins the vast majority of European countries that, in turn, have closed their skies to Russian companies.

“We will hold Russia accountable for its unprovoked attacks on Ukraine,” Al-Ghabra said.

Effective immediately, Canadian airspace is closed to all Russian aircraft operators. We will hold Russia accountable for its unprovoked attacks on Ukraine. Omar Alghabra (@OmarAlghabra) February 27 2022

There is currently no direct connection between Canadian and Russian airports, but this decision could significantly complicate flights operated by Russia’s Aeroflot between Russia and the United States, and other American countries, through Canadian airspace.

“The Government of Canada prohibits the operation of aircraft owned, leased (chartered or leased) or operated by Russian interests in Canadian airspace,” the foreign minister’s director of communications told AFP. Transport, Valerie Glazer.

“Private planes operated by Russian interests are prohibited,” she insisted in an email to AFP.

From Germany to Sweden, through France, Spain and Italy, European countries decided to close their airspace to Russian companies, in retaliation for Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

The same resolution from Ireland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Italy, Austria and North Macedonia.

