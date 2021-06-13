Canada defeated Haiti 1-0 in the first leg of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers

This duel was the first match in the two-way series, in the second round of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup.

The return game will be played Tuesday at Seagayk Stadium in Bridgeview, a suburb of Chicago.

The winner of this series will advance to the final qualification stage of CONCACAFThe Football Association of North America, Central America and the Caribbean , which covers North America and Central America as well as the Caribbean.

Canada hasn’t entered this final stage of CONCACAF qualifying since 1998, when it got its World Cup ticket presented in France.

Larren gave Canada the lead in the 14th minute.

Mark Anthony Kay started the streak by handing the ball to Jonathan Osorio on the right flank. Osorio sent a pass that slid between three defenders as well as goalkeeper Johnny Blaside toward Larryn.

Larren only had to push the ball into the net to score his sixth goal in the playoffs.

We knew that if we could score the first goal quickly we could control the game Canada coach John Herdman said.

Now we’re going to Chicago [pour le match retour, NDLR] By controlling our destiny.

Canada is still undefeated in the playoffs.

In the group stage, he defeated Bermuda, Cayman Islands, Aruba and Suriname.

Haiti suffered its first setback.

The team is concerned about Christian Eriksen

The Canada coach also confirmed that his players were listening to the match between Denmark and Finland in the Euro in the afternoon, when the Danish Christian Eriksen fell on the field.

We had a chaotic afternoon Herdman Recono. The players were watching the match and it was a terrifying moment. Our thoughts were with Eriksen and his family.

It’s not something we want to see in football. Quote from:John Herdman

When Eriksen’s condition was confirmed in hospital, the Canada coach made sure to help his players focus on their game by reviewing some strategies.